Larry Fleet Reveals What Motivated Him To Put Down The Bottle

Country star Larry Fleet revealed that he decided to put down the bottle and get sober to be a better father.

He reflected on how much his children and his family meant to him and explained that fatherhood motivated him to create a cleaner lifestyle and set a better example for his kids. The star decided to get sober a couple of years ago and has stuck with it, according to a recent interview with People.

“I didn’t want my kids seeing me drunk,” he told People. “I used to get wild and throw down all the time. I’d say things and regret it the next day. So, I just got tired of that. I didn’t want to be embarrassed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Fleet (@larryfleet)

Fleet expressed the desire to be more present for his children and admitted that required him to make some big changes.

“I wanted to be completely cognitive of what I was doing at all times,” he said.

The father of 4-year-old Waylon and 2-year-old Stella put an end to his drinking habit and said it changed his life for the better.

“I wanted to set a good example for them,” Fleet said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Fleet (@larryfleet)

“Since I’ve quit drinking, I feel so much better.”

“It was a thing that I needed to get out of my life, and so I did. I just completely quit and haven’t even wanted to drink,” he told People.

The change in his routine and his healthier lifestyle has given the country music singer a new renewed perspective on life.

“There are things that matter more to me than the party or hanging out or whatever. I’d rather spend my time here drinking sweet tea and cutting the grass with my boy,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Fleet (@larryfleet)

The famous singer released a new single off his third studio album “Earned It,” titled “Things I Take for Granted,” which captures his new take on life. He said the new track was developed while sitting in a parking lot, and turned out to be a deep, reflective song. (RELATED:

“We were talking about how it’s the little things like playing ball with my boy or tucking the kids in that you take for granted,” Fleet said about the song he wrote alongside Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi and Brett Tyler. (RELATED: Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Opens Up About Addiction Struggles)

“It was a great title. We wrote it and we had a demo the next day. It was a very honest song for me.”