Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Opens Up About Addiction Struggles And Bipolar Diagnosis

“Creed” rockstar Scott Stapp revealed his struggles with substance abuse and mental health in an interview with People published Friday.

The famous singer said his new album, “Higher Power,” served as a meditation piece amid his extreme personal highs and lows, and his journey toward healing. “I’ve gone through a pretty difficult period in life over the last four years,” he told People. “I’m hanging in there – just one hour at a time, one thing at a time. Taking little bites of the elephant and then just waking up again and doing it all over the next day.”

The Creed frontman has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for several years, and is now facing his demons head-on.

He addressed his personal struggles on the table in his tracks.

“I had to get lost to get found,” Stapp sang in “If These Walls Could Talk,” according to People.

Stapp spoke of one particular song on his upcoming album, called, “Dancing In The Rain.”

“That song is really about trying to find happiness and peace and joy amidst the pain, amidst the discomfort, amidst the struggles,” he said.

“That song is really about where I’m wanting to get to, not where I’m at. It’s just that holding on to hope, even if you don’t feel it, knowing that it’s out there and just reaching for it. I’m trying to get there,” he told People.

Stapp admitted it’s been challenging for him to get help for his substance abuse issues, while managing his mental health.

“It’s hard to pick up that phone and reach out and say, ‘Hey, I am struggling. I need somebody right now.’ That’s something that really, really hindered me when I first started trying to get sober in 2008,” he said.

“I would never pick up the phone. I was white-knuckling it and just for some reason, the phone was 10,000 pounds.”

In spite of his efforts, Stapp relapsed and suffered a psychotic break in 2014. He now understands how trauma from his childhood has affected his adult life.

“I didn’t have a dad, and I wanted one so bad. I was sad and just a little boy, alone with a single mom who didn’t come home until late,” he said.

He continues to work hard to seek help when he needs it, and knows he’s not alone.

“It seems a lot of men feel that they’ve got to be strong, they’ve got to keep it together no matter what, and they just suffer in silence,” Stapp told People. (RELATED: ‘I Kinda Don’t Recognize Myself’: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Reveals Mental Health Struggle)

“It’s definitely something that I would encourage anybody out there who’s going through anything… You don’t have to do it alone.”

“Higher Power” is set to release Friday.