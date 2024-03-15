Entertainment

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Opens Up About Addiction Struggles And Bipolar Diagnosis

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series All-Star Race

Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
“Creed” rockstar Scott Stapp revealed his struggles with substance abuse and mental health in an interview with People published Friday.

The famous singer said his new album, “Higher Power,” served as a meditation piece amid his extreme personal highs and lows, and his journey toward healing. “I’ve gone through a pretty difficult period in life over the last four years,” he told People. “I’m hanging in there – just one hour at a time, one thing at a time. Taking little bites of the elephant and then just waking up again and doing it all over the next day.”

Front man of “Creed” Scott Stapp attends Clive Davis’ legendary Pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hills HotelPhoto by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The Creed frontman has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for several years, and is now facing his demons head-on.

He addressed his personal struggles on the table in his tracks.

“I had to get lost to get found,” Stapp sang in “If These Walls Could Talk,” according to People.

Stapp spoke of one particular song on his upcoming album, called, “Dancing In The Rain.”

Scott and Jaclyn Stapp attend the 2nd Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“That song is really about trying to find happiness and peace and joy amidst the pain, amidst the discomfort, amidst the struggles,” he said.

“That song is really about where I’m wanting to get to, not where I’m at. It’s just that holding on to hope, even if you don’t feel it, knowing that it’s out there and just reaching for it. I’m trying to get there,” he told People.

Stapp admitted it’s been challenging for him to get help for his substance abuse issues, while managing his mental health.

Scott Stapp of the band Creed performs during the 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Awards at the Waldorf Astoria on December 3, 2004 in New York City. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR

“It’s hard to pick up that phone and reach out and say, ‘Hey, I am struggling. I need somebody right now.’ That’s something that really, really hindered me when I first started trying to get sober in 2008,” he said.

“I would never pick up the phone. I was white-knuckling it and just for some reason, the phone was 10,000 pounds.”

Creed’s lead singer Scott Stapp performs onstage at the Beacon Theatre on April 20, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images

In spite of his efforts, Stapp relapsed and suffered a psychotic break in 2014. He now understands how trauma from his childhood has affected his adult life.

“I didn’t have a dad, and I wanted one so bad. I was sad and just a little boy, alone with a single mom who didn’t come home until late,” he said.

He continues to work hard to seek help when he needs it, and knows he’s not alone.

“It seems a lot of men feel that they’ve got to be strong, they’ve got to keep it together no matter what, and they just suffer in silence,” Stapp told People. (RELATED: ‘I Kinda Don’t Recognize Myself’: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Reveals Mental Health Struggle)

“It’s definitely something that I would encourage anybody out there who’s going through anything… You don’t have to do it alone.”

“Higher Power” is set to release Friday.