‘Almost Unhinged’: Victor Davis Hanson Lays Out Issues With Media’s Coverage On Out-Of-Context ‘Bloodbath’ Remarks

Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson detailed issues Monday on Fox News with the media’s out-of-context coverage of former President Donald Trump’s “bloodbath” remarks.

Hanson appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the coverage of Trump’s remarks made over the weekend that it would be a “bloodbath for the country” if Biden was reelected in reference to the threat he believes the Biden Administration poses to the auto industry. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked Hanson about the “seriousness” of the issues, adding that the media has continuously taken the former president’s words out of context and claimed that he was escalating violence. (RELATED: Trump Rips Media Coverage Of ‘Bloodbath’ Remarks: ‘Pretended To Be Shocked’)

“It’s serious because it shows you that these people are in free fall,” Hanson said. “They are almost unhinged because they have tried to destroy Donald Trump through lawfare and indictments are not working. They tried to get him off the ballot. They tried to bankrupt him and ruin him psychologically, physically, and financially – that hasn’t worked. They look at the issues that are important to all of us, Laura, the border, crime, inflation, what happened in Afghanistan, two wars that broke out on the Biden watch, energy, and they can’t run on any of them because they have been an ungodly disaster.”

“Then they look at the candidate themselves, and he is not able to function as a normal 21st-century candidate,” he added. “They look at the vice president. So this frustration builds up. And they just lash out and they – they make it worse. They are like an addict – they don’t understand that the fixation is destroying them and destroying their popularity, their theme, and message. But they can’t stop, they’re so obsessed. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Following Trump’s remarks on Saturday at an Ohio campaign rally, coverage of the former president’s “bloodbath” line circulated online. Alongside the corporate media’s coverage, Biden’s campaign team posted a nine-second clip of the remark without providing context to viewers that the former president was referring to the auto industry.

Trump took to social media Monday to hit back against the backlash he received, clarifying the context of the comment.

“I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry,” Trump wrote. “The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean.”