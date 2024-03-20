REPORT: 3 Boys Try Fixing Bike, Get Robbed By Armed Men

Three tweens were reportedly trying to fix a bicycle in Glen Burnie, Maryland, over the weekend when three men robbed them of their two-wheeled transportation near a local middle school.

The three young boys, one of whom was 12, had their bikes taken by one of the three suspects, who remain at large, according to Anne Arundel County police, WBAL-TV reported. During the alleged Sunday robbery, which took place near Marley Middle School, one of the suspects showed the boys that he had a gun in his waistband, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Citi Bike Karen’ At Center Of Confrontation With Black Teens Paid For Bike, Lawyer Says)

3 men armed with gun rob 3 boys of their bicycles | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/glhuzTNhn1 — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) March 20, 2024

The trio were en route to the store when one of the chains on their bikes broke, prompting them to stop and try to fix the chain, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver Fatally Dragged Bicyclist For One Mile)

Moments later, the three men approached the boys on foot and demanded that they hand over their bikes, including the broken one, Anne Arundel County police spokesman Marc Limansky told WBAL-TV.

Police have detailed descriptions of the suspects and continue to search for them and the missing bikes, WBAL-TV continued.

The Daily Caller reached out to Anne Arundel County Police to confirm the incident but did not hear back by press time.