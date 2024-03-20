Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested Barefoot In A Bathrobe After Allegedly Injuring Child In Domestic Incident: REPORT

Police arrested Christian Dumontet, husband of “Selling Sunset” star, Christine Quinn, after their young son was allegedly injured in a domestic incident in their home, Tuesday, Page Six first reported.

Law enforcement arrested Dumontet barefoot, in his bathrobe, near his Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told Page Six. Police reportedly charged Dumontet with assault with a deadly weapon, and he remains behind bars at this time. Police sources with knowledge of the incident alleged Dumontet threw a bag with a glass inside it at Quinn, and it missed her, but hit the couple’s 3-year-old son, the outlet reported. Their child was reportedly transported to hospital via ambulance for medical treatment, a source told Page Six. Details surrounding the boy’s injury, and his current condition remain unknown at this time.

The LAPD said a domestic incident was called in to police, Page Six reported. When they reportedly arrived on scene, the LAPD claimed there was a verbal argument between the married couple, and alleged that Dumontet threw the bag containing glass at her, but it wound up striking their child. At that point she dialed 911 and first responders attended the home to assist the injured child, sources aid, according to TMZ.

Dumontet was handcuffed and taken into police custody without his shoes or clothes, Page Six reported. He now reportedly faces the serious felony charge, with his bail set at $30,000. Bail had not been posted at the time of this writing, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations From Ex In Civil Suit: REPORT)

Quinn and Dumontet were both featured on the reality television show, “Selling Sunset,” but did not indicate any marital issues during their time on the show, according to TMZ. They were married in 2019, and their celebration was featured on the show.

This story continues to unfold.