Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations From Ex In Civil Suit: REPORT

Grace Jabbari, former girlfriend of famous actor, Jonathan Majors, filed a civil suit against him alleging two additional instances of physical abuse before his arrest.

Jabbari filed court documents in the Southern District of New York, Tuesday. She accused Majors of defamation, assault, battery and malicious prosecution, over the course of their two-year relationship, according to Rolling Stone. The civil suit comes roughly one year after Majors was arrested for attacking Jabbari in a vehicle after she allegedly viewed texts exchanged with another woman on his phone. The famous actor maintained his innocence but was found guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, in December, according to Rolling Stone. He was acquitted of intentional assault and aggravated harassment.

Jabbari claimed Majors “has consistently engaged in an escalating pattern of abusive behavior towards women since as early as 2013,” according to Rolling Stone.

Her court documents said that “when publicly confronted with Grace’s numerous allegations of abuse, Majors has called her a liar at every turn and very specifically claimed that he has never put his hands on a woman, with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar who should be treated as such.

Jabbari’s attorney, Brittany Henderson, credited her client for being strong enough to take additional steps against the famous actor.

“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable,” she said, according to Rolling Stone. “Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process.”

“We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves,” she added.

Majors was scheduled for sentencing in February, but his legal team pushed the date to April 8 by filing a last-minute motion requesting the judge overturn the verdict against their client. (RELATED: Multiple Women Come Forward With New Abuse Allegations Against Jonathan Majors)

This story continues to unfold.