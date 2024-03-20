Hunter Biden Ex-Business Partners To Go Scorched Earth On Bidens, House Democrats In Testimony

Several of Hunter Biden’s ex-business partners are planning to go scorched earth on the first son and his father, President Joe Biden and House Democrats during a congressional hearing on Wednesday, according to opening statements obtained by the Daily Caller.

As a part of the the House Oversight and Accountability committee’s investigation into President Biden’s potential involvement into Hunter’s foreign business, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis will appear for a testimony on Tuesday. Bobulinski blasted those who have criticized his character through his testimonials and Galanis detailed the value the Biden name brought to business deals, according to opening statements obtained by the Daily Caller. (RELATED: House Oversight Republicans Subpoena AT&T For Hunter Biden’s Phone Records)

“The Biden defenders’ outrageous dishonesty and vile attempts at assassinating my character are as predictable as they are disgusting,” Bobulinski wrote. “As a former Naval officer, I do not understand this world of partisan outrage and insanity; I struggle to process it, and I despise it.”

Bobulinski went on to detail his previous business career and military experience while stressing the importance of the hearing for the American people, the opening statement says. Hunter Biden’s former business partner claimed President Biden was the “brand” being sold, the testimony says.

“I want to be crystal clear: from my direct personal experience and what I have subsequently come to learn, it is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family,” Bobulinski added. “His family’s foreign influence peddling operation — from China to Ukraine and elsewhere — sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government.”

Galanis, who is currently in federal prison on unrelated fraud charges, echoed Bobulinski’s remarks, detailing the value he thought then Vice-President Joe Biden brought to the business world, the opening statement says.

“The entire value-add of Hunter Biden to our business was his family name and his access to his father, Vice President Joe Biden. Because of this access, I agreed to contribute equity ownership to them — Hunter and Devon — for no out-of-pocket cost from them in exchange for their ‘relationship capital,'” Galanis said in an opening statement.

Hunter Biden was also invited to the Wednesday hearing, though he turned down the opportunity despite previously asking for a public testimony. The first son originally testified in front of Congress in a closed-door deposition.

The first son was originally subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee in November in an effort to get Hunter Biden to appear at a closed-door deposition so he could be interrogated on his foreign business dealings. Rather than attending the briefing, Hunter Biden marched to the Capitol and held a press conference outside of the building on Dec. 13, the day of the scheduled closed-door deposition.

During his press conference, the first son noted that he would testify publicly, an offer his lawyer previously made the committee. Hunter Biden went on to blast Republicans for bringing an impeachment inquiry against his father while denying that President Biden was ever involved in his business dealings.

When turning down the committee’s invitation for a public hearing, David Lowell, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, called it a “blatant planned-for-media event.”

“Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended. Let me remind you of a statement you made about how witnesses—and specifically Mr. Biden—could satisfy your prior requests,” Lowell wrote in the letter obtained by the Daily Caller.

“At your press conference after the January 10, 2024, Committee hearing to hold Mr. Biden in contempt, you stated: ‘All we need are people to come in for the depositions and then we’ll be finished. We just need people to show up to the depositions and we’ll wrap this up. Nobody wants to wrap this up more than I do.’ Mr. Biden did just as you asked and, as you did when you announced that witnesses could choose depositions, you want to ignore what you said,” Lowell continued.

During his closed-door deposition, Hunter Biden frequently stated, at least 29 times, that he “did not recall” certain details about his foreign business dealings. What the the first son could recall was one key detail: that his father was not involved.

“I am here today to provide the committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business, not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions, domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist, never,” Hunter Biden said in his opening remarks during his testimony.