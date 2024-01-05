House Republicans announce next steps towards holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

Republicans on both the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees announced Friday they will be holding markups to consider a resolution and report to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas.

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill in mid-December to hold a press conference and then skipped a congressional deposition, defying a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee.

“Our investigation has produced significant evidence suggesting President Biden knew of, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name. We planned to question Hunter Biden about this record of evidence, but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas, choosing to read a prepared statement outside of the Capitol instead of appearing for testimony as required, ” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said in a joint statement.

“Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution. We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name,” Comer and Jordan added.

Hunter Biden defied a lawful subpoena. I fully support @GOPoversight Chair @RepJamesComer & @JudiciaryGOP Chair @Jim_Jordan resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. The American people expect and demand accountability and @HouseGOP will deliver this. https://t.co/uwsxc8DuAc — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 5, 2024

Comer and Jordan threatened to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of congress if he refused to appear for the closed-door deposition. (RELATED: ‘What Are They Afraid Of?’: Hunter Biden Says Joe ‘Saved My Life,’ Refuses To Appear For House GOP Deposition)

The announcement of the markups to consider a resolution to hold Biden in contempt has already picked up support of a number of top House Republicans, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik.