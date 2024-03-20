John Kennedy Grills Olympic Skier On Past Posts Pushing To ‘Abolish The Police’ At Climate Hearing

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy on Wednesday pressed American Cross-Country Skiing Olympian Gus Schumacher on his social media posts at a hearing on climate change.

Climate change has been significantly impacting winter sports, Schumacher testified at the hearing on “The Nature of Climate Costs.” Kennedy told Schumacher that he likes to research witnesses who are advising the government and that he discovered controversial social media posts the athlete made in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in 2020. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s New Climate Report Touts Use Of ‘Indigenous Knowledge’)

“When my colleagues invite witnesses to … advise us on passing legislation, I always check out the background of our witnesses because I like to know who I’m talking to,” Kennedy said. “I checked yours out, Mr. Schumacher, and I want to be sure I understand it as I value what your testimony.”

WATCH:

Schumacher reposted someone saying, “The ‘war on drugs’ was intentionally created to incarcerate black people en masse,” on June 8, 2020.

“Who intentionally created the ‘war on drugs’ to put black people in jail?” Kennedy asked the skier.

Schumacher responded that he does not recall typing it.

“Even if it’s a retweet, it shows your support, right?” Kennedy asked.

“Maybe, yeah,” Schumacher said. “But it’s not the topic of this conversation.”

Kennedy reiterated that it is important to him to understand who the witness is.

“I mean I’m here as an athlete giving you my story and what I’ve seen in my field,” Schumacher told Kennedy.

The skier also reposted someone quoting a protester saying, “Police are paid w/taxpayer $$$. If they are not answerable to us, we can demand new service & that’s what this is. #AbolishThePolice in favor of that new service” on Aug. 27, 2020.

“You think we ought to abolish the police?” Kennedy asked.

Schumacher responded that is not the subject he is there to testify about.

“Should we do that before or after we get rid of fossil fuels?” Kennedy followed up.

“I’m not going to address that,” the skier answered.

The Biden administration rolled out its final tailpipe emissions regulations to address climate change for vehicles Wednesday, the day of the hearing, effectively mandating around 67% of all light-duty vehicles sold following model year 2032 to be electric or hybrid.

