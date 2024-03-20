Entertainment

Megan Fox Compares Drinking Blood To Sexual Activity In Bizarre Interview

Megan Fox on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper March 19, YouTube

[Screenshot/YouTube/CallHerDaddy]

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Megan Fox compared drinking Machine Gun Kelly’s blood to oral sex in Tuesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with Alex Cooper.

Fox set the record straight by saying she’s “not a satanist” or “evil witch” as some fans may have suggested. She recalled publicly sharing that she drank her rockstar boyfriend’s blood, but said “that was a very misunderstood thing.”

“I can see where I planted a seed and there grew a tree in its place,” she told Cooper. Fox then pushed back against anyone that thought drinking her own boyfriend’s blood was odd. “I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys cum in their mouth, and they don’t know these guys. You’re letting somebody put their sperm in your mouth and … he doesn’t even have a job, you met him on fucking Tinder. … That’s disgusting,” she said.

Actress Megan Fox speaks onstage at the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ press conference held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 11, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Megan Fox attends “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fox stuck with comparing blood to sperm and continued the conversation.

“That makes my back hurt. That makes me sweaty. So, fuck you, you’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth,” she said.

“You have Brandon from Silicon Valley’s sperm in your mouth, he didn’t even buy you a nice drink!”

Megan Fox attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation. Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Megan Fox attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC

The model and actress clarified the blood drinking conversation by saying “it’s a matter of perspective,” before she admitted that the costume she and Machine Gun Kelly wore for Halloween likely “exacerbated” her rumored satanism. MGK wore a priest’s costume and held a leash that connected to a choke collar that Fox wore around her neck. She sat poised on her knees in a subservient position for the photos that were shared on social media.

Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Megan Fox attends the “Blaze” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 09, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Megan Fox attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

Fox admitted MGK didn’t want her to set the record straight on what they did behind closed doors. (RELATED: Megan Fox Claps Back At Haters Who Accuse Her Of Over-Sexualizing Herself)

“He didn’t want me to clarify,” she said on the podcast.

“It’s so much cooler that people think we’re this bizarre, that we’re this weird. That we’re doing this kind of weird, magical, weird shit in our basement.”