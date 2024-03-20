Every NFL Fan Needs To See How Colts QB Anthony Richardson Treated A Stranded Motorist

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson stopped on the side of a highway to assist a stranded motorist, the motorist said in an Instagram post March 14.

“Zoe and I had a tire blowout on I-65 and the only man who had the decency to help us was Anthony,” Indianapolis resident Parker Suddeth wrote on Instagram. “I guess I’m a Colts fan now.”

Suddeth posted a photo of the pair posing on the side of the highway, with Richardson clad in a LeBron James t-shirt.

Richardson commented on the post: “My guy! Weird way to make a new friend, rooting for ya my dude!”

Humans being humans. God, I love it. Richardson just earned himself a new fan in me. (RELATED: University Of Florida QB Anthony Richardson Ditches His ‘AR-15’ Nickname)

It seems to me that the world is becoming less considerate lately. I see it every day. People neglecting to hold the door open for their fellow countrymen. Listening to music without headphones on airplanes (seriously, I’ve experienced this multiple times within the last year).

But Richardson proves human kindness isn’t quite dead yet. The University of Florida graduate, who signed a four-year, over $33 million contract in 2023, gave us all an awesome moment and made himself extremely easy to root for going forward.

He also brought on some good karma, which he’ll likely need next season. The dual threat Colts QB missed the final 12 games of the 2023 season after injuring his throwing shoulder on a running play.

Anthony Richardson right shoulder injury. AC JOINT sprain most likely. Given right arm unlikely to return today. Could miss a couple weeks max. Clavicle fracture also possible. pic.twitter.com/NGoHO2Czp6 — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) October 8, 2023

After seeing this display of kindness and decency, I’m rooting for him to come back in a big way. I’m a big believer in good things happening to good people. For my money, I’d say Richardson will be an early candidate for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award next season. Go on, A-Rich. We’re all rooting for you.