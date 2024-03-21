Christine Quinn Shelters Child In Safe House As Husband Allegedly Enters Home One Day After Felony Arrest: REPORT

Police reportedly arrested Christian Dumontet, husband of “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn, one day after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement sources said Dumontet broke a court order shortly after making bail, Wednesday, by allegedly showing up at the Hollywood Hills residence he shares with Quinn, according to TMZ. Dumontet allegedly attempted to enter the home at night, although Quinn was not at the residence at the time. The reality television star sheltered in a safe house with the estranged couple’s two-year-old child, who was reportedly injured in the alleged domestic incident the day prior. A 911 call was issued to police, and Dumontet was arrested for the second time, according to TMZ.

It is unclear who phoned police when Dumontet allegedly attempted to gain entry to the home.

Quinn’s husband was previously arrested barefoot, in his bathrobe, Tuesday, after he allegedly threw a bag with a glass inside it at Quinn, missing her, but hitting their young child. Their child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where it is believed he received medical care, according to TMZ. The extent of the child’s injuries was not revealed.

Sources close to the matter said his second arrest was for allegedly violating an emergency protective order, the outlet reported. Images of the scene reportedly showed at least one police cruiser parked outside of the estranged couple’s property at the time of his arrest.

It is believed that Quinn took shelter in a safe house with her child and has not returned to her home since the initial domestic violence call, according to TMZ.

Quinn was granted an emergency protective order that spans for seven days from the date of the initial alleged incident. It’s unclear if she has filed for a restraining order. (RELATED: Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested Barefoot In A Bathrobe After Allegedly Injuring Child In Domestic Incident: REPORT)

It is unclear if Dumontet remains in police custody at this time.