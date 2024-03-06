OnlyFans Model Threatens To Publish Nude Photos Of Prince Harry As Revenge After He Left Alleged Encounter Out Of Memoir

OnlyFans model Carrie Royale threatened to publish Prince Harry’s naked photos after feeling slighted that he didn’t mention their alleged sexual encounter in his memoir “Spare.”

Royale is one of the girls that partied with Prince Harry in Las Vegas in 2012, when he stripped naked and played billiards, and she said she has a lot of evidence of that night that she’s happy to share during a recent interview with The Sun. “I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff. she said. “I will be posting a lot more than what the public knows,” she teased. “Words, descriptions, I might do a video doing a quick run-down of what happened that night and I will definitely be posting pictures,” she told The Sun. “I’d love to see a couple of million come out of this.”

“These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them,” she said.

She then explained why she is suddenly interested in making the images public, after keeping them away from the press for so long.

“I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night…he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely,” Royale said, according to The Sun.

“Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go? I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure,” she said.

Royale said she plans to post Harry’s nude images on the pay-per-view section of her OnlyFans site.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect,” she explained. (RELATED: Stripper Claims To Have Prince Harry’s Underwear From 10 Years Ago, Will Auction Them Off)

“Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot.”

“I think he is a bit of a puss who has shown the opposite side of what he used to be,” she said.