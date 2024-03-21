Former Tennessee Cop In Sex Romp Case Settles Suit With Former Employer, Receives $500,000 In Settlement

A former Tennessee Cop involved in the sex romp case has settled the federal civil lawsuit against her former employer Wednesday, NewsChannel 5 reported.

The La Vergne Police Department agreed to pay former officer Maegan Hall $500,000, according to NewsChannel 5. This decision was made during a special meeting with a 3 to 1 vote. This ends Hall’s lawsuit against the city and three of her former bosses without the city admitting any wrongdoing.

“The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted tonight to authorize the mayor to sign a settlement agreement between the City of La Vergne and former police officer Maegan Hall,” La Vergne city leaders said in a statement, NewsChannel 5 reported. “The agreement was negotiated between the attorneys representing the City and Hall. The City’s insurance provider will pay the sum of $500,000 to Hall as a gross settlement, which includes court costs, attorneys fees, and expenses. The City denies any admission of liability, and no taxpayer funds will be spent to settle this lawsuit.” (RELATED: On-Duty Cop Arrested And Fired For Alleged Shoplifting)

Ex-cop at center of Tennessee department’s wild sex romp scandal settles lawsuit for $500K https://t.co/0m7MHwttRU pic.twitter.com/NVTe2nJEBv — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2024

The case involves problems of sexual misconduct in the police department, such as officers having sexual relations while on duty and sharing explicit photos and videos, the outlet stated. During this scandal, Hall claimed the department was a bad place to work and said her bosses had manipulated her. This led to her and four other officers losing their jobs, including the police chief.

It was previously reported that then 26-year-old Hall and four other officers were fired Jan. 2023 from the La Vergne Police Department after an investigation found they were involved in sexual activities at work, which they later denied. Hall, the only woman in the case, sued, arguing that her male coworkers took advantage of her in a workplace mostly filled with men.

“Maegan Hall was a vulnerable and optimistic 24-year-old woman who had applied to be a police officer in the City of La Vergne,” the lawsuit reads. “Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators.”