North Carolina GOP Superintendent Nominee Slams CNN Reporter During ‘Gotcha Moment’

Michele Morrow, the Republican nominee for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction, slammed a CNN reporter attempting to get a “gotcha moment.”

Morrow, a homeschooling parent, defeated Catherine Truitt, who currently holds the office as the state’s superintendent, in North Carolina’s Republican primary election, according to The Charlotte Observer. Morrow has reportedly come under fire for her opposition of race and gender politics in schools and her firm support of former President Donald Trump.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz approached Morrow who was accompanied by a female colleague as the two were leaving an event in a segment that aired on “CNN News Central” Thursday morning.

“Hey Ms. Morrow, how are you? How did it go in there?” Prokupecz asked.

“Hey, it went great. It went great, yeah,” Morrow said.

“Who are you guys with?” Morrow asked.

“I’m Shimon Prokupecz, I’m with CNN,” the reporter replied.

“Oh, have you been parked in my neighborhood by any chance?” Morrow asked.

“We’ve been trying to talk to you, yes,” Prokupecz said.

“Okay. Well, you can go through, go through my campaign. Thanks,” Morrow said.

“I understand, but I have you now,” Prokupecz interjected. “So why don’t we talk now?”

“No, no need,” Morrow said.

“Why not?” Prokupecz asked.

“Alright, I wanna ask you. Do you still stand —” Prokupez began before being interrupted by a woman walking with Morrow. “I’m not talking to you, ma’am. Do you still stand by your comments about, uh, former President Barack Obama, and that he should be executed? Calling for the death of other presidents? Do you stand by that? Do you stand by those comments?”

“Have a good night,” Morrow responded.

“Do you stand by what you’ve said about the public education system and that it needs to be destroyed? Do you stand by that?”

“No comment, no comment” Morrow said.

“Do you understand that the concern that people have with this nomination that you now have?” Prokupecz continued.

“Hey, I have a question. Do you vote in North Carolina?” Morrow asked. “Then keep your eyes on paper.”

Prokupecz continued to pepper Morrow with questions, stating that people “all across the country” are “concerned” about her statements. Morrow rebuffed the CNN reporter’s inquiries, questioning why “people in New York” were “concerned” about her nomination in North Carolina. The GOP nominee then lectured Prokupecz about education in the United States. (RELATED: Salon Owner Jailed For Violating COVID Lockdown Unseats Incumbent In State House Primary)

“Do you know that education is a problem in this entire country?” Morrow asked Prokupecz. “So maybe they need to focus on what’s going on in your state of New York, which, by the way, is where I grew up. Maybe they need to focus on what’s going on in California, where children are not getting the education they need. Maybe they need to focus on what they’re doing in Michigan, because right now in North Carolina, I’m focused on helping the families of North Carolina for their children to get quality education. For them to be safe, and for us to be sure that our money is going into the classroom rather than bureaucracies.”

Morrow told the CNN reporter that “everyone is so done with the gotcha moments.” Prokupecz began to press Morrow if she talked about “the indoctrination of children” before the segment ended.

Morrow faces a general election against Democratic state superintendent nominee Mo Green, who told Axios that Morrow’s “violent rhetoric” was not welcome in the state’s schools.