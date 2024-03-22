Luke Wilson Seemingly Drops Huge Spoiler On Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Movies

Are we the only ones who noticed the absolutely massive spoiler actor Luke Wilson dropped during a Thursday interview with People?

Wilson spoke to People about his role in Kevin Costner’s upcoming western drama movie franchise “Horizon.” Costner is apparently planning to do at least four films under the “Horizon” banner, Collider reported. But it sounds like Wilson might not be part of all of them. In fact, it sounds like he dropped a massive spoiler while talking to People about his role.

“It was unbelievable getting hired by him and then, getting the chance to work with him,” Wilson reportedly said of Costner. “I spent a year working on the first two movies, which my character’s in. It is truly an epic Western where it just follows these different stories of the military and the Indians and then, the pioneers headed west, and I’m part of this wagon train.”

Kevin Costner Drops Utterly Insane Trailer For ‘Horizon,’ The Next Major Cowboy Western Drama | @DailyCaller https://t.co/B9TyZ3Xvl9 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) February 26, 2024

Wilson’s note about him being in the first two movies feels … odd. Why say your character is in the first two movies like this unless something happens and Wilson’s character can’t be part of the third and fourth installments? This leads me to believe Wilson’s character will die in the second movie. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Launches New Passion Project, And I’m All In)

This might be a big leap from one small comment. But that is how it reads. Wilson also told People the experience taught him a lot, and it “really inspired me to get to work on projects that I’m interested in, personally, and not to just sit around and wait for things to come my way.”

Does this mean we should expect some personal project from Wilson in the coming years? Let’s hope so!