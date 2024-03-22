‘Talking To Dead People’: Daily Caller Reporter Calls Out Media’s Tactic To Hide Behind Trump Attacks, Cover For Biden

Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese called out the tactics legacy media employ to cover for President Joe Biden’s old age by hiding behind attacks against former President Donald Trump.

Reese appeared on “The Sean Spicer Show” to discuss her thoughts on the upcoming general election as polls continue to predict a narrow lead for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden. Show host Sean Spicer asked the Daily Caller reporter when she believes Trump should reveal his pick for vice president. (RELATED: Ten Percent Of 2020 Biden Voters Now Back Trump: POLL)

“I think it makes the most sense when Joe Biden shows that he might be at his weakest,” Reese said. “Maybe [it will] give Trump a little more power. Right now, he seems to be really flailing in the polls. Maybe you do it after the elections today where we show maybe there’s going to be more of a protest vote with Joe Biden when he’s making some gaps on the campaign trail. I think anytime to me seems like a good time for Trump as Joe Biden continues to fall lower in approval ratings, make more mistakes, wear these giant black sneakers to keep him from falling as he boards Air Force One.”

Spicer thanked Reese for bringing up Biden’s shoe choice as the two went back and forth on the appearance of the “bumper car” looking shoes. Reese said the Biden campaign’s attack against Trump’s potential vice president may be a reason to not give them “power,” calling out the media’s attempt to hide Biden “talking to dead people” and wearing “giant sneakers.”

While Trump has yet to disclose a date on who he will select as his vice president, rumored options for the former president have included Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and possibly Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. (RELATED: GRAY: Say Aloha To The Boldest Pick From Trump’s VP Shortlist)

“Sean, you make a good point about the more media attacks on this vice president,” Reese said. “We’ve seen the White House and the Biden campaign try to petition to the mainstream media to attack Trump more and highlight Trump’s gaps more because they believe that if Trump is in the media then it’s going to take away from the fact that Joe Biden, again, is talking to dead people and wearing these giant sneakers, so they think that might help boost them in the polls. So why give them that? Why give them the power to attack somebody else and give them what they want?”

Questions regarding the president’s age increased in early 2023 after Biden slipped several times on the Air Force One stairs and notably took a giant tumble at the Air Force Academy ceremony. Reports surfaced from Politico that Biden was frequently using the 14 steps at the back of the plane which were closer to the ground after struggling to board the plane. Biden reportedly avoided wearing large sneakers out of concern that they appear unpresidential but has since admitted that he is wearing them more often for comfort.

Biden’s disapproval rating among voters has continued to remain at a low standard, hitting a near-record low at 37%, according to a Reuters poll from February. As key voting blocs for the Democrat Party have appeared to slowly shift in favor of Trump, the former president shows a potential five-point lead, according to a recent ActiVote poll.