Nicole Eggert Voices Support For Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle

Nicole Eggert has expressed her support to Kate Middleton amid the Princess Of Wales’ cancer battle Friday in an interview with TMZ.

Eggert, who has been battling with cancer herself, has commented on Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, according to TMZ. “I really feel for Kate. Her children are very young… Honestly, that’s the most difficult conversation. To me that’s the hardest part,” she told TMZ. “I chose to make light of it. My kids are along with me on the journey. I’m sure she’s a great parent, so I’m sure that they’re handling it with all the delicacy… I just really feel for her because it’s when your child is hurting, you hurt so much.”

“We hope for the best for her and you know, pray for strength and send her healing… not rididule, not criticism but encouragement,” she continued.

Middleton revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She made this known in a video Friday but didn’t specify the type of cancer. She started her chemotherapy in late February after people had been guessing about her health. (RELATED: Hospital Launches Investigation Into Possible Snooping Of Kate Middleton’s Medical Records: REPORT)

This news comes after she wasn’t seen in public for a while because she had abdominal surgery in January, according to the New York Times. Since then, there have been lots of rumors and guesses about her health on the internet. After not being seen for weeks, the first pictures of Middleton post-surgery sparked debate among her fans, with some questioning if the photos were real or altered. A photo was eventually retracted since it was revealed that the picture was edited, Associated Press reported.