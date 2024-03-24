New Jersey First Lady Drops Out Of Race To Replace Dem Senator Under Federal Indictment

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced her withdrawal Sunday from the Senate race to replace Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez, who is under federal indictment for bribery charges.

Murphy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce her decision in dropping out of the race, stating that while she took on the challenge to make a change she ultimately did not want the campaign to become “divisive and negative.” (RELATED: Bob Menendez Says He Won’t Run For Reelection As Democrat In 2024)

“Sometimes politics can seem very, very small but right now our country is facing enormous challenges. Over the last several months, I’ve been offering my vision on how we might meet them. Because, let’s be honest, Washington is not getting it done,” Murphy stated.

A Message from Tammy pic.twitter.com/dfl7kPUUej — Tammy Murphy (@TammyMurphyNJ) March 24, 2024

“Along the way a wave of New Jersey faith leaders, community activists, brothers and sisters in labor, and so many more have been at the heart of my campaign. It is precisely these voices of support and hope that have propelled us forward with conviction and purpose regarding the issues we must tackle together. That’s why I want all of you to hear directly from me after many busy, invigorating, and yes, challenging months I am suspending my Senate campaign today. I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign — which I am not willing to do.”

With Murphy stepping away from the race, Democratic Rep. Andy Kim will now be the sole Democrat looking to fill Menendez’s seat as the state’s June primary elections grow closer. While Kim already had a lead in the polls, sitting at 32%, it is expected that Murphy’s 20% support will now shift over, which the first lady supported in her announcement video.

“With Donald Trump on the ballot and so much at stake for our nation, I will not in good conscience waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat,” Murphy stated.

Menendez announced last week that he would not be running in the Democratic primary elections after additional charges were brought against him by the Department of Justice in early March. While the Democratic New Jersey senator and his wife, Nadine, were initially charged in September with conspiracy to commit bribery, the DOJ added on obstruction of justice, extortion, and honest services wire fraud in their most recent indictment.

Menendez has denied all allegations brought against him.