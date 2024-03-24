‘I Was A Little Pissed’: Mark Wahlberg Dishes On His Experience Filming Martin Scorsese Movie

Mark Wahlberg dishes on his experience working on the film “The Departed” in an interview with “Happy Sad Confused” podcast March 14.

Wahlberg shared some candid frustrations from his time working on Martin Scorsese‘s acclaimed 2006 thriller, “The Departed.” The film, which features an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Vera Farmiga, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, and Alec Baldwin, was a turning point in Wahlberg’s career, albeit not without its challenges.

“I was a little pissed about a couple of things but look, it all worked out in the end,” the actor told Josh Horowitz. Wahlberg revealed that he was initially slated for a different role and expected compensation that underwent changes. He also had plans for another film project right after “The Departed,” which influenced his appearance in the movie.

“I had another movie after so I just finished Four Brothers and I was going into Invincible after. I was trying to grow my hair out which is why I had that weird hair. You know everybody was like ‘what was that wig about,’ it was not a wig,” the actor continued. “But I completely understand where Marty was coming from. He had to deal with Jack, he had to deal with Matt and Leo and Alec and everything, the studio and everybody else who was in the cast. And then I was supposed to be in and out in five weeks.” (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Gets Religious In Super Bowl Ad)

“And so I went off to shoot Invincible, got my hair extensions, came back and they’re like, ‘Oh, you gotta take out the extensions.’” He admitted he didn’t want to take out the extensions since it took eight hours to put it in.

“So we had a couple issues,” Wahlberg told Horowitz. “But, you know, ultimately, I think when I read that particular role, I was like, ‘OK, this is a good role. This is an opportunity for me to really go off and have some fun.”