‘Euphoria’ Halts Season 3 While In-Demand Cast Members Pursue Other Opportunities

Production on the hit HBO series, “Euphoria” has come to a halt while the network allows the show’s all-star cast to pursue other opportunities.
In a recent statement, HBO addressed rumors that the third season of the show — which is currently on a two-year hiatus — had been scrapped altogether.
“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” the network told TMZ, according to a report published Monday. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”
HBO denied cancelation rumors by stating they do plan to return to production on “Euphoria” at some point, but there is no firm start date, according to Deadline.
The network said they remained committed to releasing season three at some point in 2025, the outlet reported.
“Euphoria” stars, Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, have all been snagged for major roles since gaining widespread fame on the show. The co-stars have moved on to movie roles that have significantly higher payouts than they make from the show.
Sweeney has starred in “Immaculate,” “Madame Web” and “Eden” in 2024 alone, and has become a major sex symbol.
Zendaya found major success in “Dune: Part Two.”
Jacob Elordi starred in “Saltburn,” as well as “Priscilla,” and continues to snag high-profile movie roles. (RELATED: Insiders Predict Sydney Sweeney Will Be The New Bond Girl BLOG)
With “Euphoria” on ice, the young stars are free to pursue other roles, but it remains unclear whether they’ll still be willing and available to return to the show, if and when the time comes for production to resume on a third season.