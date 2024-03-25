Miami Dolphins Make Offer To Odell Beckham Jr. In Outright Confusing Move, But I’m All For It

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Trey-0-5? … I can dig it.

The legendary (and now washed-up) wide receiver has been offered a contract by the Miami Dolphins, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, who spoke Monday in Orlando at the NFL’s league meetings. (RELATED: ‘That Was The Dumbest Game’: Charles Barkley Annihilates Grand Canyon After They Got Knocked Out Of March Madness)

Last week, OBJ paid a visit to the Dolphins, but a deal didn’t get done. With that being said, McDaniel is saying that contract discussions between Beckham and the Miami franchise are currently “ongoing.”

“Things went great with him,” McDaniel told the media regarding the visit, according to the Miami Herald. “We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him and has options. So I think those conversations will be ongoing. We’ll see where they go.”

Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins potentially bringing in Odell Beckham Jr.: “We did make him an offer. He’s had a phenomenal career and he has really good football ahead of him, so he has options. Business takes time, but I would enjoy coaching him.” pic.twitter.com/IYTCuXMMc0 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) March 25, 2024

So basically Mike McDaniel thinks OBJ has some football ahead of him … I disagree, but I like Mike’s confidence.

I mean, damn, my man couldn’t even put up 1,000 yards with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback, but that’s the thing though, we wouldn’t need him to put up superstar numbers. Honestly, we just need him to put up WR3/WR4 numbers.

So that’s why I can’t help but like this move … sexy name and minimal risk. We already have Tyreek and Jaylen.