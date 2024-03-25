Morgan Wade Updates Fans On Recovery After Double Mastectomy

Famous country music star Morgan Wade opened up about recovery after undergoing a preventative double mastectomy in 2023.

Wade posted a gallery of images alongside a lengthy post to her Instagram account Sunday. “I haven’t talked much about my post-surgery recovery from my double mastectomy and reconstruction I had back in November,” she wrote. “For those that don’t know I have the rad51d gene mutation and with my family history of breast cancer I decided to be proactive.” She then provided her 293,000 followers with a positive update. “It’s been 4 months and I’ve been back to powerlifting and running. Started back to that around January,” she said. “There have been a few things I haven’t been able to do until now – the last month I’ve finally been back to doing what I want.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wade (@morganwademusic)

Wade detailed some of the things she can do once again, after recovering for several months.

“Push-ups , pull-ups and getting a massage (couldn’t lay on my stomach),” she said.

The country star listed several questions she has received, and attempted to address them.

“I did get implants – and I’m happy with them,” she said.

“I do not have nipples. The breast cancer my aunt had started in her milk ducts and we wanted no chance of that with me. I just said take it all. 😅,” she said.

The star commented on how it felt to discover her new body after major surgery.

“It was an adjustment to look at myself for a minute. I’m still adjusting to how different my body looks – change is never easy – but this was worth it,” she wrote.

Wade exuded confidence as she continued.

“I have 0 regrets and I am extremely happy with the choice I made. I am blessed God got me through this and has allowed me to heal fast and I look forward to a healthy long life Lord willing.”

She detailed the next stages in her reclaiming her life.

“The next process is egg retrieval and eventually a hysterectomy and oophorectomy (that I can hold off on a little longer due to my age),” she wrote. (RELATED: Olivia Munn Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis)

Wade included an example of her strength by sharing a video of herself doing pull-ups at the end of her social media post.

Wade thanked her fans for their kindness during her medical journey.

“Thank you all for continuous prayers and support and love. Excited to be working and getting ready for tour. @missionplasticos @dr.karenleong @getjscreened #rad51d #preventativemastectomy #breastcancer #ovariancancer,” she wrote.