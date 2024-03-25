NFL Bans ‘Hip-Drop’ Tackle, Showing Just How Soft The League Has Become

Weak, just weak.

After a proposal was made, league owners have decided to approve the ban of the swivel hip-drop tackle, according to an announcement Monday from the NFL. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Make Offer To Odell Beckham Jr. In Outright Confusing Move, But I’m All For It)

Going forward, a 15-yard penalty will be given to teams who commit the hip-drop. With that being said, Troy Vincent — the league’s executive vice president of football operations — was very strong with his recent implication that it will undergo enforcement similar to the “use of helmet” policy. That rule usually leads to both fines and warning letters, rather than just flags on the field.

The reason for the proposal is an attempt by the NFL to rid of rugby-style tackling that has become more and more popular around the league over the past few years, according to competition committee chairman Rich McKay, per ESPN.

Here’s the video the NFL just showed in a press conference of what are now banned swivel hip-drop tackles (with NFL executive Jeff Miller speaking in the background). pic.twitter.com/Y4H8h6pQkW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

Holy hell, this is some incredibly weak ish.

Robert Griffin III (more commonly known as RG3) said it best: We’re turning the NFL into flag football.

With the NFL unanimously voting to ban the Hip-Drop tackle, it’s only a matter of time before football as we know it, is just physical flag football. pic.twitter.com/7o7YnV5FUk — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 25, 2024

And also what he said in the video, and what I questioned when I originally saw the news, how are players supposed to play defense now with this being a thing?

Wow … get ready to bet the over A LOT next season, ladies and gentlemen.