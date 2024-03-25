Editorial

NFL Bans ‘Hip-Drop’ Tackle, Showing Just How Soft The League Has Become

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Leo Chenal #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Weak, just weak.

After a proposal was made, league owners have decided to approve the ban of the swivel hip-drop tackle, according to an announcement Monday from the NFL. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Make Offer To Odell Beckham Jr. In Outright Confusing Move, But I’m All For It)

Going forward, a 15-yard penalty will be given to teams who commit the hip-drop. With that being said, Troy Vincent — the league’s executive vice president of football operations — was very strong with his recent implication that it will undergo enforcement similar to the “use of helmet” policy. That rule usually leads to both fines and warning letters, rather than just flags on the field.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 12: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) hands the Vince Lombardi Trophy to head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs as they pose during a news conference for the winning head coach and MVP of Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The reason for the proposal is an attempt by the NFL to rid of rugby-style tackling that has become more and more popular around the league over the past few years, according to competition committee chairman Rich McKay, per ESPN.

Holy hell, this is some incredibly weak ish.

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, Roger Goodell , NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson at an owners meeting in suburban Chicago August 8, 2006. Goodell was named to succeed Tagliabue and Rooney (left) and Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson (right) headed the owner’s selection committee. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III (more commonly known as RG3) said it best: We’re turning the NFL into flag football.

And also what he said in the video, and what I questioned when I originally saw the news, how are players supposed to play defense now with this being a thing?

Wow … get ready to bet the over A LOT next season, ladies and gentlemen.