Prosecutors Charge Third Man With Murder In Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Prosecutors charged a third man, Terry J. Young, with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the Feb. 14 Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, according to a press release from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker’s office.

The 20-year-old Young and two others reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with someone. Then, an individual pulled out a firearm, court records read, according to the prosecutor’s office. Young also then allegedly pulled out a firearm, and surveillance video appeared to show him firing the weapon several times, Baker’s office said.

Young is the third individual charged in the case. Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays were charged in February. (RELATED: Chiefs Star Gets Award For Shielding Teen During Mass Shooting)

While Baker has indicated more charges are pending, she also noted that everyone who had a firearm is now in custody.

“Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody,” Baker said.

Baker also noted the challenging nature of prosecuting such a convoluted case. “We get complicated cases, but this case has been challenging.”

Young is being held on $1 million cash bond, according to Baker’s office.

In addition to Lopez-Galvin’s death, over 25 people were injured in the Feb. 14 shooting.