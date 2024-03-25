Trump Set To Become One Of 500 Most Wealthy People In The World: REPORT

Former President Donald Trump will become one of the 500 richest people in the world after his media company begins public trading on Tuesday, according to a report on Monday by Bloomberg News.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, established the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) in February of 2021 to develop an alternative social media website, following his removal from Twitter after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, with the new website “Truth Social” being unveiled in 2022. On Monday, TMTG completed a merging process with DWAC, a special-purpose acquisition corporation, that would allow the company to be publicly traded on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations stock exchange, also known as the “Nasdaq” exchange, with Trump’s 58% stake in the company being valued at $3.9 billion, according to Bloomberg News. (RELATED: Trump’s Truth Social Reports Loss Of Millions In First Half Of 2023, SEC Filing Reveals)

The share price of DWAC increased by 35.22% to close at $49.95 on Monday when the closing of the deal was announced, with the new company retaining the TMTG name and changing its stock ticker to Trump’s initials, “DJT.” The process will increase Trump’s net worth to $6.4 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Trump’s net worth, which until recently has primarily comprised real property of The Trump Organization, has been subject to varying estimates. The Australian Financial Review estimated his net worth to be $9.8 billion following the TMTG acquisition process, while Forbes maintains his net worth at $2.6 billion as of Monday — making him the 1,265th richest person in the world — with its highest-ever estimate for his net worth being $4.5 billion in 2016.

Truth Social has reported many losses since its creation, with Trump being the primary user of the platform with the largest number of followers. He often announces major legal and campaign decisions on the platform, similar to his use of Twitter during his presidency.

Trump will not be able to sell his stake in TMTG for at least six months following the commencement of trading, according to Bloomberg.

Trump has said that he has no plans to return to Twitter even after his reinstatement by Elon Musk on Nov. 19, 2022, following the results of a poll created by Musk on the question. Over 15 million users voted in the poll, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstatement compared to 48.2% against.

