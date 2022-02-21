Trump’s TRUTH Social Finally Rolls Out In App Store

Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform went live early Monday, becoming available for download in Apple’s App Store.

TRUTH Social, a platform similar to Twitter but owned by Trump’s media company Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), was announced in October 2021 and intended as a competitor to dominant technology platforms. Former Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes joined TMTG to serve as chief executive officer in December 2021.

The app is currently available for download; however, many users attempting to launch an account on the platform were waitlisted, with the queue to join the app reaching over 150,000 as of early Monday. (RELATED: Trump’s Media Company Strikes Deal With Anti-‘Cancel Culture’ Video Platform Rumble)

“Your account has been created successfully!“ a notification reads. “Do to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist. We love you and you’re not just another number to us, But your waitlist number is below.”

The waitlist is intentional, Fox Business reported, as TRUTH Social plans to slowly populate its platform with users over the next ten days. Nunes told Fox Business that he plans for the app to be fully operational by the end of March.

Several people who attempted to download the app received error messages, according to CNET.

The app is similar in design to Twitter, which kicked Trump off its platform in January 2021 following the Capitol riot. TRUTH Social joins other conservative-backed apps such as Parler, Gettr and Gab that are intended to challenge the dominance of major social media platforms.

TMTG did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment on the launch.

