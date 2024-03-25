Video Captures Epic Moment Between Zach Bryan And Fan In Wheelchair

A video showing Zach Bryan’s interaction with a wheelchair-bound fan at his concert in Milwaukee is melting hearts around the globe.

The video shows the famous country star creating a very special memory for a fan battling health issues. The 27-year-old star was performing on stage when he spotted Megan Pederson enjoying the show from her wheelchair. He made his way off the stage, handed the young fan a guitar and embraced her.

Pederson’s emotional response to the kind gesture is making waves on social media. The young fan suffers from median acruate ligament syndrome (MALS).

Zach Bryan saw a young female fan with serious health issues at his show, and immediately came down to gift her a guitar, hug her and show support. The world needs more positivity like this. https://t.co/rqAgC19DDa pic.twitter.com/uUwRTC3D7o — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 25, 2024

MALS occurs when the arc-shaped band of tissue in the chest area (median arcuate ligament) presses on the artery that sends blood to the upper abdomen, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The young fan’s TikTok page revealed that she had undergone surgery to alleviate the pain, but after a while the pain returned, and additional surgical procedures are not an option.

But Pederson was able to put all her medical struggles aside for a short time, while Bryan extended another generous offer.

“This is for you,” he said, as he handed her a guitar in a case.

The video then shows the singer asking Pederson if she is going to go backstage after the show.

“Yeah we are,” she replied.

“I’ll give this to you back there, okay?” Bryan told her, taking the guitar back.

The singer then leaned in and hugged his excited fan before saying, “It’s good to meet you.”

Pederson was visibly emotional, shaking as she reached out to hug Bryan back. She captioned the video with the words, “the best all night revival of my life!!!”

The exchange between them is being hailed by fans across the globe, and several have reached out to Pederson through her GoFundMe page to offer support in their own way. (RELATED: ‘Sorry About That’: Madonna Scolds Fan For Sitting Down At Concert, Then She Sees The Wheelchair)

The crowdfunding page has reached nearly $37,000 of its $50,000 goal as of press time.