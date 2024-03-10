‘Sorry About That’: Madonna Scolds Fan For Sitting Down At Concert, Then She Sees The Wheelchair

Madonna chastised a fan for sitting down during Thursday’s concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, before she realized the fan was in a wheelchair.

She singled out the fan in front of 18,000 people that packed the arena, and laced into the person for being seated. Fans lashed out immediately after the legendary star made the big mistake, by slamming Madonna on social media. Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” took a hit after the star pointed and shouted, “What are you doing sitting down over there? Why are you sitting down?” Madonna took the microphone off the stand and walked toward the star while pointing at the wheelchair-bound fan. She made it all the way to the edge of the stage before she realized she had made a horrible mistake.

“Oh, OK. Politically incorrect,” Madonna said, when she realized she had criticized a disabled person in front of her sold-out crowd.

“Sorry about that,” she said.

The star fumbled a bit as she tried to back-step her originally aggressive and demeaning tone.

“I’m glad you are here,” she told the fan.

In spite of her efforts to walk back her comments, the damage was already done. The moment ignited outrage on the internet with fans populating Twitter and TikTok with comments such as “That is a sad apology,” and “Wow, that’s it? Lame apology” setting the tone for how fans felt about the error.

“She should have been canceled for this,” one person wrote, while another said, “What The F this bitch want? I may be in a wheelchair, just underwent surgery, chemo, whatever. I do what the fuck i want to do. I don’t have to wake up just coz u say so… Politically incorrect she said. F OFF 🤡🤡🤡 ” (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Makes Rare On-Stage Appearance With Madonna)

Madonna has embarked on an 80 show tour that spans across North America and Europe.