Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He’s Gotten Pacemaker, Now In Recovery

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed he’s gotten a pacemaker in a Monday episode of “Arnold’s Pump Club.”

The 76-year-old icon opened up about his recent pacemaker surgery on the podcast “Arnold’s Pump Club.”

“I have some personal news to share. Last Monday, I had surgery for a pacemaker and became a little bit more of a machine,” he said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, Recovering from Surgery After Getting a Pacemaker: ‘I’m Doing Great’ https://t.co/LYQvdI2hDQ — People (@people) March 25, 2024

The former governor decided to share his health issues, even though it’s very different from how he was raised in Austria since they don’t talk about their health struggles. Schwarzenegger said he wanted to encourage people who are dealing with their own health problems. He was motivated by the heart health stories people have told him. Schwarzenegger then reassured fans he’s now in recovery.

“I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader, Jane Fonda,” he continued.

“Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery. I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible,” he added. (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Plays Cupid While Famous Game Show Host Proposes)

Schwarzenegger had the surgery because of scar tissue from earlier heart surgeries that was causing heartbeat problems. He stressed the importance of regular doctor visits and praised his care team at the clinic. He also opened up about how his mom died because of heart issues. He was thankful for the technological advances today that allowed him to live longer.