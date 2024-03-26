‘Shut The F**k Up!’: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Goes Off In Win Against West Virginia

The hype is real!

After getting a close win against West Virginia, Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark was absolutely (and understandably) full of electricity.

Taking on the Mountaineers in the second round of the women’s NCAA March Madness tournament, the Hawkeyes walked away with the 64-54 victory to punch their tickets to the Sweet 16. As far as Clark herself, she was mesmerizing as usual, putting up a crisp 32 points. (RELATED: NC State’s DJ Burns Owns Vending Machines As An Absolutely Brilliant Side Hustle, And I Want In)

Well, at one point in the game, both Iowa and West Virginia were duking it out and the crowd was on absolute fire. Those circumstances — along with the Hawkeyes eventually getting the edge — sparked up Clark to new levels, as she was caught on ESPN’s cameras yelling “SHUT THE F**K UP!” to whoever she was yelling at. (I’m gonna assume the crowd)

Regardless, what a moment in Caitlin Clark’s history.

WATCH:

Caitlin Clark screaming shut the f—k up at the crowd is electric pic.twitter.com/5Keze2XFaK — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) March 26, 2024

Is it me, or have the ladies gotten a lot more aggressive than the men in March Madness?

I mean, hell, this whole scene with Caitlin Clark comes just a day after Stanford forward Cameron Brink appeared to tell a referee, “f**k you.”

Gonna let you decide https://t.co/kdSfQl3bnn pic.twitter.com/hWMjaqeyHm — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 25, 2024

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m diggin’ this new version of women’s college basketball. Like damn, we’ve got “shut the f**k ups” and “f**k yous” being thrown all over the place, it’s quite incredible. And you better believe I’m all for it.