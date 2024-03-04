The Caitlin Clark Effect: Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Already Having Impact On WNBA Ticket Sales

The Caitlin Clark Effect is REAL.

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark broke the record Sunday to become the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader in both men’s and women’s college basketball, doing so in a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Days earlier, the 22-year-old announced she was entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick and there’s no question that Clark will be the top overall pick. And hell, don’t take it from me, take it from the fact that Clark is already having an impact on the organization’s ticket sales. Yes, you read that correctly. Despite not playing a game in professional basketball yet, Fever ticket sales are shooting up because of the Caitlin Clark Effect.

“We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm online and on social media. The organization has also seen the enthusiasm lead to a spike in ticket inquiries,” Pacers Sports and Entertainment told The Associated Press after Clark announced she was going to the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark is already driving up WNBA ticket sales before even being drafted. Her star power is unmatched. DETAILS: https://t.co/EcPVbHG8l2 pic.twitter.com/v5GejCfn0c — OutKick (@Outkick) March 4, 2024

This is absolutely incredible.

I’ve blogged about this before, but the Caitlin Clark Effect just ratchets up further and further and I can’t help but to admire the hype that surrounds Clark — we have NEVER seen this in women’s basketball before. I remember hype surrounding icons such as Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins and so on, but nobody has matched what Clark is doing.

And now she’s single-handedly impacting professional women’s basketball while still in college? (RELATED: FAU’s Swimming Team Uses Hella Creative Tactics To Help Their Final Four Basketball Team Get A Victory Over Tulane)

I’m mesmerized, I can’t even lie.