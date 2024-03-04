The Caitlin Clark Effect: Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Already Having Impact On WNBA Ticket Sales

The Caitlin Clark Effect is REAL.
Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark broke the record Sunday to become the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader in both men’s and women’s college basketball, doing so in a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Days earlier, the 22-year-old announced she was entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.
The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick and there’s no question that Clark will be the top overall pick. And hell, don’t take it from me, take it from the fact that Clark is already having an impact on the organization’s ticket sales. Yes, you read that correctly. Despite not playing a game in professional basketball yet, Fever ticket sales are shooting up because of the Caitlin Clark Effect.
IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is applauded during the second half after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 and guard Kate Martin #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates in the confetti after senior day festivities after the match-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
“We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm online and on social media. The organization has also seen the enthusiasm lead to a spike in ticket inquiries,” Pacers Sports and Entertainment told The Associated Press after Clark announced she was going to the WNBA.
This is absolutely incredible.
I’ve blogged about this before, but the Caitlin Clark Effect just ratchets up further and further and I can’t help but to admire the hype that surrounds Clark — we have NEVER seen this in women’s basketball before. I remember hype surrounding icons such as Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins and so on, but nobody has matched what Clark is doing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – FEBRUARY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts to an offensive foul call against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter at Williams Arena on February 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes battles for a loose ball during the second half against guard Jacy Sheldon #4 the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes waves to the crowd during senior day festivities after the match-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 and guard Gabbie Marshall #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate in the confetti after senior day festivities after the match-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes answers questions after the match-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
And now she’s single-handedly impacting professional women’s basketball while still in college? (RELATED: FAU’s Swimming Team Uses Hella Creative Tactics To Help Their Final Four Basketball Team Get A Victory Over Tulane)
I’m mesmerized, I can’t even lie.