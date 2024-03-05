Caitlin Clark’s Record-Breaking Performance Brings In Highest TV Ratings For Women’s Regular-Season Game Since 1999

The Caitlin Clark Effect.

Sunday’s game between Iowa and Ohio State officially brought us the record-setter from Caitlin Clark, and a good chunk of Americans were witnesses, as over four million viewers tuned in on television to watch the game. The numbers make the contest the most-watched out of any women’s regular-season game since 1999, according to Fox Sports.

In the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 victory, Clark put up 35 points to pass Pete Maravich to break his record to become the all-time NCAA Division I career scoring leader in both men’s and women’s basketball.

3.39 million was the average viewership for the game, with a peak of 4.42 million happening near the end of the second half — Clark broke the record with two free throws just prior to halftime. The last highest-rated game for a regular-season contest in women’s basketball was the UConn-Tennessee showdown in January 1999 with a viewership of 3.88 million, according to Sports Media Watch, per the Associated Press.

Caitlin Clark’s Historic Feat Delivers Higher TV Ratings Than NBA Opening Night Games https://t.co/QseB3aCkal — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2024

Man, I can’t get over how insane the Caitlin Clark Effect is.

To put it even more into perspective, Sunday’s game was the second-most watched game in both men’s and women’s basketball this season. The only game that brought in more viewers was the Michigan State-Arizona men’s hoops contest on Fox that came after an NFL Thanksgiving game, per SMW via AP. That contest brought in 5.18 million viewers.

On top of that, the Iowa-Ohio State game brought in more viewers than the 3.01 million that the Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors contest raked in Sunday on ABC — yes, an NBA game. (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect: Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Already Having Impact On WNBA Ticket Sales)

Just absolutely incredible … the Caitlin Clark Effect.