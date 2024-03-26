Maine Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Child Flees Police In Not-So Hot Pursuit, Crashes Into Tree And Dies

A man from Maine wanted by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a child escalated the search by engaging in a car chase to try and dodge authorities Monday but instead ultimately wound up dead.

The now-deceased 32-year-old Joshua Burdin of Strong, Maine was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Farmington, Maine late Monday afternoon and attempted to evade officers by fleeing the area which amounted to a “low speed” car chase, NECN reported. Burdin’s not-so-hot pursuit with Maine law enforcement did not last long, as the car chase came to a screeching halt when Burdin drove over a spike strip and then collided with a tree to his death.

Members of local law enforcement received a report of the alleged sexual assault on a minor, which prompted the authorities to show up on the homestead where the alleged incident took place. (RELATED: 6-Year-Old Bites Alleged Would-Be Kidnapper, Runs To Safety)

Before deputies could even arrive on the property, though, Burdin fled.

This alleged abrupt exit instantly led police to consider the 32-year-old a prime suspect.

After an hour or so, one sheriff’s deputy laid eyes on Burdin behind the wheel of his vehicle on the roadways of his hometown. (RELATED: Drunk Sword-Wielding Man From Maine Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff With Police: REPORT)

The officer attempted to pull Burdin over, but he did not comply, the outlet reported. The officers described the pursuit as a “low speed” chase that eventually made its way toward Farmington.

Once this became clear, Farmington police officers anticipated the direction in which Burdin was coming from and sought to prevent him from escaping any further.

Farmington cops laid spike strips on a central road in the desolate town in anticipation of Burdin’s arrival. Burdin drove directly over the spike strips and then into a tree having completely lost control which all amounted to a fatal head-on collision, NECN concluded.

The alleged child sex abuser was pronounced dead on the scene.