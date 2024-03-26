Major Film Franchise ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Announces Reboot Plans

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise reportedly announced Monday its plans for a reboot film.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the Disney-owned franchise, teased a complete reboot with new characters and stories, he told Comicbook.com in an interview. His reboot announcement comes seven years after the last “Pirates of the Caribbean” film was released.

“We’re gonna reboot Pirates,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told the outlet. “That is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

Craig Mazin, who created “The Last of Us,” worked on the story for the new film alongside Ted Elliot, the original “Pirates of the Caribbean” screenwriter. Mazin, who roomed with Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during their freshman year of college, previously told the LA Times that he thought their script was “too weird,” but Disney picked it up anyway.

“We pitched it and thought, ‘there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird.’ And they did! And then we wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around,” Mazin told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Actor Dead At 77)

While information about the upcoming installment film’s plot or potential actors is unavailable at the moment, Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times that Johnny Depp, who played the lead role of Captain Jack Sparrow in five previous films, would not likely return to the franchise. The producer also wrote two scripts, one starring Margot Robbie, and another without the “Barbie” lead actress.

Sean Bailey, the former president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, told the New York Times that Disney was prioritizing the revitalization of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. He called the upcoming film’s story “exciting,” saying it “honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say.”