Three People Beat Truck Driver With Hammer On Side Of Highway, Police Say

A truck driver is recovering after being assaulted with a hammer during an alleged road rage incident Monday in Bolton, Massachusetts, according to state police.

The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) responded to an incident on Route 495 at around 2 p.m., where the preliminary investigation showed a tractor-trailer driver was suffering from serious injuries following an alleged road rage altercation, according to a press release.

“Evidence suggests that the operator of the tractor-trailer was assaulted by two adult males who were occupants of a Volkswagen GTI hatchback,” the press release stated. “During that assault the tractor-trailer operator was struck with a hammer.”

The truck driver was transported to a local hospital, where he remains as of Monday, according to police. (RELATED: Video Captures Moments Police Chase Down, Arrest Alleged Road Rage Shooter).

The two men allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, but state troopers were able to get a description of the suspects and vehicle. The MSP then issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alert for the suspects and Volkswagen.

Shortly after that, the suspects were spotted in Marlborough and detained by the local police, MSP said. State troopers arrived at the scene and took the two men into custody. There was also a woman in the vehicle who was not charged for the incident, according to MSP.

Two men have been arrested for attacking and seriously injuring a truck driver on Interstate 495 on Monday. https://t.co/DeL7K58Tti — Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 26, 2024

Kevin Roach, another truck driver who witnessed the incident, told WCVB he saw three people attack the driver.

“I look and I see these three individuals with a golf bag, golf clubs, just kind of with a guy on the ground just getting hammered,” he told the outlet.

Roach told the outlet he got out of his vehicle to help the driver and then recorded the suspects allegedly fleeing the scene. “They had jumped back into their car and driven away, and that’s when I recorded the video.”

The charges are still being finalized for the two men, MSP said. One of the suspects was being treated at Marlborough Hospital for “injuries sustained in the altercation.”