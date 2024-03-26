Video Shows Diddy Remains Free Amid Rumors He Fled The Country During Homeland Security Probe

Newly surfaced video footage confirms Diddy did not flee the country after Homeland Security executed two simultaneous raids on his Miami and Los Angeles residences, Monday.

The video footage showed Diddy standing alone and pacing back and forth Monday. The footage was taken at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport at approximately 3 p.m. Pacific Time, roughly two hours before his estates were investigated, according to TMZ. Eyewitnesses said Diddy and some members of his entourage were stopped by federal agents, but were not handcuffed or detained, according to TMZ.

Diddy was seen walking aimlessly back and forth in the footage released by TMZ. The music mogul was wearing a white t-shirt and bright blue jogging pants. He appeared to have one hand in his pocket as he paced up and down the sidewalk, near a parking lot.

Sources close to the situation said Diddy was walking just outside of a Customs office located at the airport, according to TMZ. An observer reportedly believed the famous singer was waiting for federal agents to finish investigating the people he was with at the time, and was standing outside until they completed their discussions.

Rumors that the famous singer was fleeing from the law began to surface shortly after law enforcement officials began probing the federal crimes that have been alleged against Diddy in recent weeks. He was notably absent from the homes that were being raided, Monday, and some began to suggest the star was on the lamb.

The allegations against Diddy include sex trafficking, rape, sexual assault and the drugging of young women that he both dated and was affiliated with, according to previous reporting by the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Diddy’s Home Raided By Homeland Security)

None of the allegations made against Diddy have been proven in court.