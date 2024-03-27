Bob Huggins Declares Himself Candidate For Louisville Head Coaching Job

Bob Huggins at Louisville? … I wouldn’t mind seeing this.

If you’ve been paying attention to the realm of sports, you may have been noticing the chaos that surrounds the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball program as they continue to look for their next head coach. You may have also noticed a large number of names that have been brought up for the gig.

But I bet ya didn’t hear the name “Bob Huggins” … until now. The legendary skipper has declared himself a candidate for the job. (RELATED: ‘Shut The F**k Up!’: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Goes Off In Win Against West Virginia)

Huggins made an appearance Wednesday morning on 790 KRD to speak with Jerry Eaves, and during the interview, the Hall of Fame head coach (who is now 70 years old) declared his candidacy to become the next head coach of Louisville. He cited how much love he has for the Cardinals faithful, his capability to rebuild broken programs and his coaching skills.

“I would be really excited to be there,” said Huggins. “I would want to be and do what what Coach (Denny) Crum did. I’ve always had a love for Louisville, believe it or not. I love going to Louisville and playing. I love the fan base, the way the way they embrace the team, the way they they embrace Louisville basketball. I think it’s a great place. I think it’s something that fits me perfectly.”

Bob Huggins makes it clear: He would like to be considered for Louisville basketball job. “I think it fits me perfect.” — rickbozich (@rickbozich) March 27, 2024

Bob Huggins wants the Louisville job, he says on the radio this morning with 790 KRD “I’m really excited. I would be really excited to be there. “I would want to be and do what what Coach [Denny] Crum did. I’ve always had a love for Louisville, believe it or not. I love going… — Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) March 27, 2024

What interesting developments to say the least … *pops popcorn*