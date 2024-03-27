World

Graphic Video Shows Assailant With Huge Knife Stabbing Man On London Train In Broad Daylight

london stabbing ring
Benjamin Szwediuk Contributor
Font Size:

A graphic knife attack caught on video on a London train has gone viral. The victim has been taken to hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries, The Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The footage was shot around 4:00 p.m. March 27 on a train journey near Beckenham Junction, Bromley, London, according to The Telegraph. The video shows an assailant in a hooded top and face mask standing over the prostrate victim seemingly stabbing him with a large blade multiple times as passengers plead with him to stop. Another person can be heard calling the police.

“Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured at Beckenham Junction today,” British Transport Police said, according to the The Independent. “We received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands (railway station). A man sustained serious injuries consistent with being stabbed.”

No arrests have been made, according to The Telegraph. London’s Labour Party mayor, Sadiq Khan, has been presiding over a significant rise in knife crime and the capital’s widely unpopular “Ultra-Low Emission Zone” (ULEZ) scheme. He is expected to be elected in London for the third time, according to The London Evening Standard. (RELATED: London Mayor Wants To Cancel Trump’s State Visit After He Misquoted His Response To The Terror Attack)