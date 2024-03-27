Graphic Video Shows Assailant With Huge Knife Stabbing Man On London Train In Broad Daylight

A graphic knife attack caught on video on a London train has gone viral. The victim has been taken to hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries, The Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The footage was shot around 4:00 p.m. March 27 on a train journey near Beckenham Junction, Bromley, London, according to The Telegraph. The video shows an assailant in a hooded top and face mask standing over the prostrate victim seemingly stabbing him with a large blade multiple times as passengers plead with him to stop. Another person can be heard calling the police.

Happened on the train to Victoria station between Shortlands and Beckenham today A man with a knife attacking a person on the train.. pic.twitter.com/tjVtoDSGlF — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) March 27, 2024

“Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured at Beckenham Junction today,” British Transport Police said, according to the The Independent. “We received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands (railway station). A man sustained serious injuries consistent with being stabbed.”

Working with a new Labour Government, if I’m re-elected we’ll put an extra 1,300 police and community support officers on the beat in London. This comes alongside the record investment I’m already delivering in City Hall to keep Londoners safe. pic.twitter.com/Ye9deFany9 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 27, 2024

No arrests have been made, according to The Telegraph. London’s Labour Party mayor, Sadiq Khan, has been presiding over a significant rise in knife crime and the capital’s widely unpopular “Ultra-Low Emission Zone” (ULEZ) scheme. He is expected to be elected in London for the third time, according to The London Evening Standard. (RELATED: London Mayor Wants To Cancel Trump’s State Visit After He Misquoted His Response To The Terror Attack)