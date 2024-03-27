What The Hell Is Going On With Jayden Daniels’ Elbow?

Reporters are sharing some jarring photos of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ bulging elbow and it has this reporter asking, is that thing even real?

The answer to that question appears to be yes.

Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024



A bulging sac on the projected top-three pick’s elbow has been shared so far and wide that Twitter doctors took it upon themselves to weigh in.

“Jayden Daniels appears to be dealing with olecranon bursitis of his right throwing elbow,” Dr. Jesse Morse, a sports medicine physician, posited on Twitter.

Jayden Daniels appears to be dealing with olecranon bursitis of his right throwing elbow. This is an inflammation of the bursa, which is a sac that is usually empty and is there to protect the bone underneath. We have them in several joints including the elbow and the knee.… pic.twitter.com/7y324FXHFP — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) March 27, 2024

“This is an inflammation of the bursa, which is a sac that is usually empty and is there to protect the bone underneath. We have them in several joints including the elbow and the knee,” Morse wrote.

Morse also noted the condition isn’t serious.

“These are VERY common, and more annoying than concerning. As long as they are not infected,” he wrote.

“These usually do not have a negative impacts on the player/person. This should not impact his ability to throw or cause any pain. Literally just a visual oddity,” he also added. (RELATED: Former NFL GM’s Insanely Hot Take Leads Me To Believe He’s Colluding With New Coach)

YOWZA that thing is gross-looking. But apparently not serious?

I don’t know if you know this, but the elbow is an important body part for a quarterback. But Daniels has never officially missed a game with an elbow injury, according to draftsharks.com.

Either way, the NFL Draft is a giant exercise in perception is reality. If a weird elbow sac makes teams nervous, they may not want to take him in the top three.

It’s strange because there are plenty of pictures of Daniels where his elbow doesn’t look weird.

Whether NFL teams take the rational route and trust their doctor’s assessment of the lad’s elbow or completely panic due to public sentiment is anybody’s guess. But one thing is for sure, in today’s information economy, all it takes is one little weird picture of your elbow to go viral and that’s the story on your forever.