LSU’s Jayden Daniels Wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

We officially have a new member of the Heisman fraternity!

For the second consecutive season and a whopping fifth time in the last seven campaigns, a transfer quarterback has claimed the Heisman Trophy.

Jayden Daniels, who is the quarterback at LSU and started his college football career at Arizona State before becoming a Tiger in 2022, has been named the winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy — the most prestigious individual award in all of college football. Daniels won the award Saturday night after tallying a stat line of 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns. In total, he racked up 4,946 offensive yards. (RELATED: Florida RB Trevor Etienne Hits Transfer Portal To Leave The Gators, But Not For The Reason You May Think)

Beating out Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (292 first -place votes, 1,701 total) and Oregon’s Bo Nix (51 first-place, 885 total), Daniels won the Heisman with 503 first-place votes and 2,209 total points. He also placed above Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who had 20 first-place votes and 352 total. Jordan Travis, the quarterback of the Florida State team who got royally screwed by the NCAA, came in fifth with eight first-place votes and 85 total points.

The ceremony was held at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

WATCH:

LSU QB Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman🏆

pic.twitter.com/dalQv3BveI — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) December 10, 2023

The moment Jayden Daniels became LSU’s 3rd Heisman winner 🏆 📍 Legends NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/UodWWmLKY4 — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 10, 2023

You know Arizona State has to be hurting right now…

never forget how ASU players reacted to Jayden Daniels transferring in 2022 guess who just won the Heisman? pic.twitter.com/dIYxvPsrKJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2023

Now Jayden is flexing on ’em and getting the last laugh … rough!