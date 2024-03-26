REPORT: Man Gets Pushed Onto Subway Tracks, Dies

A man reportedly died Monday after he was pushed onto subway tracks at a station in East Harlem.

The 45-year-old suspect allegedly shoved the victim onto the tracks, causing him to be killed by a moving No. 4 train at the E. 125th Street and Lexington Avenue Station, police stated, according to ABC 7 NY.

“You know you want to be able to trust your fellow citizens, but it’s tough,” one straphanger who often passes through the station told the outlet.

Man killed after being pushed onto subway train tracks in East Harlem; 1 person in custody https://t.co/ER4Khe226Y pic.twitter.com/OWZxE8rXSr— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 26, 2024



The suspect was in police custody and awaiting charges, officials said, according to the outlet. An investigation into the incident is reportedly underway.

Two Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers were taken to local hospitals for checkup, the outlet reported, citing the “horror” of the incident as the likely reason for their hospitalizations.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on March 6 that she would deploy 1,000 New York State Police, MTA Police and MTA National Guard personnel to the city’s metro stops to increase riders’ feelings of safety. Despite this, violent incidents are still a frequent occurrence on New York City public transport. (RELATED: Video Shows Mom Chase Alleged Kidnapper After He Grabs, Runs Off With Teenage Daughter)

Hochul insisted her move to deploy the National Guard and the New York State Police (NYSP) was working to curb crime. However, a man was shot in the head following an alleged altercation in a subway car traveling in Brooklyn days after the New York Governor’s attempted crackdown.

On March 19, one man allegedly attacked another on a subway following a verbal dispute, resulting in bystander attempting to interceded, a video showed. On Feb. 6, a Brooklyn resident was arrested after allegedly attacking a cellist performing at a subway station.