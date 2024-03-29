Officers Arrest Fugitive TikTok Influencer Who Encouraged Migrants To Squat In Homes: REPORT

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have reportedly arrested a TikTok influencer who encouraged illegal migrants to squat in Americans’ homes.

Leonel Moreno, who went viral after telling illegal migrants to take over properties in the U.S., was reportedly taken into federal custody on Friday after ICE’s Fugitive Ops team arrested him in Columbus, Ohio, Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported, citing an unnamed ICE official.

BREAKING: ICE official tells me Venezuelan illegal alien “TikTok influencer” Leonel Moreno was arrested by ICE’s Fugitive Ops team in Columbus, Ohio today, and he is now in federal custody. ICE tells FOX Moreno previously crossed illegally into the U.S. in April 2022, and was… pic.twitter.com/agwxvOIzto — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 29, 2024



Moreno illegally crossed the southern border at Eagle Pass, Texas, in April 2022 before being registered with the Alternatives for Detention program, the New York Post reported. The illegal migrant was then categorized as an “absconder” after failing to abide by the program’s rules, which included being tracked by federal authorities using ankle monitors and other methods, according to internal ICE documents cited by the Post.

He made national headlines in March after posting a viral TikTok advising other illegal migrants to exploit squatters’ rights to steal Americans’ houses.

The former fugitive’s TikTok account was removed on March 21, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Texas Charges 70 Additional illegal Migrants For Allegedly Sotrming Border, Nation Guard: REPORT)

NEW: Venezuelan illegal who encourages other illegals to squat in U.S. homes is wanted by immigration officials. Leonel Moreno recently had a snot-dripping meltdown over his TikTok account getting suspended. It has since been revealed that Moreno was suspended from TikTok for… pic.twitter.com/yGVzub40ty — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 27, 2024



Under the online handle Leitooficial, Moreno reportedly bragged about making hundreds to thousands of dollars. He reportedly said in other videos that he wants to “mark” his “territory” in the United States, the New York Post noted.

“I didn’t cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave,” Moreno told his followers while appearing to wave a stack of $100 bills in one of the videos. “I came to the U.S. to mark my territory.”

Melugin noted that ICE will release a statement on Moreno’s arrest late Friday.