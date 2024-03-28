Politics

Fugitive Migrant Influencer Flashes Wads Of Cash, Says He Wants To ‘Mark’ His ‘Territory,’ Not ‘Work Like A Slave’

Moreno flashed his cash and bragged about his wealth. [Screenshot/X/WeimMom]

Julianna Frieman Contributor
An illegal migrant influencer who is allegedly a fugitive in the U.S. appeared to flash wads of cash in multiple videos on social media while on the run, reportedly saying that he wants to “mark my territory” and not “work like a slave.”

Leonel Moreno went viral after allegedly telling illegal migrants to “invade” Americans’ homes using squatters’ rights laws. Moreno, who illegally crossed the border through El Paso, Texas in April 2022, appeared to mock working-class American citizens in five videos posted on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

“I didn’t cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave,” Moreno told his followers while appearing to wave a stack of $100 bills in one of the videos. “I came to the US to mark my territory.”

Moreno also hosted livestreams on his TikTok account demonstrating the same behavior. A user on Twitter captured a clip from one of the illegal migrant’s live streams, during which he appeared to emphatically flash his cash in front of the camera while speaking loudly in Spanish.

Moreno said that he could support himself, his wife and his baby with the money he has for at least 18 months, and claimed he does not have to work, according to the outlet.

“You’re hurt because I make more than you without much work while you work like slaves, understand?” Moreno said. “That’s the difference between you and me. I’m always going to make lots of money without much work, and you’re always going to be exploited and miserable and insignificant.”

The illegal migrant influencer filmed himself melting down after his TikTok account was deleted. Moreno was shown crying with snot apparently dripping from his nose while he held a child. Moreno later appeared to dismiss the suspension by saying that he could “keep earning” on other social media platforms, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Nine Illegal Migrants Charged Among Dozens Who Stormed Texas National Guard: REPORT)

“Yes, they closed my TikTok account, but I keep earning on Facebook and on Instagram,” Moreno said, according to the New York Post. “I won’t earn the same, but I am going to get my TikTok account back. I am going to keep earning money.”

Moreno was categorized as an “absconder” after allegedly failing to abide by the Alternatives for Detention program, which involves federal authorities tracking illegal migrants through ankle monitors and other methods, according to the outlet. The influencer was originally released into the U.S. on parole as a result of overcrowded detention centers. His mugshot has since resurfaced.