‘Crack Pipes In My Oven’: Squatter Victim Details Damages Found Within House, Says Fix Could Cost Up To 200k

Squatter victim Terri Boyette detailed Friday on Fox News the damages done to her home in Texas, saying it could cost up to $200,000 to fix the destruction.

Boyette appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the months-long court battle she endured to get squatters out of her home, only to find that the place had been vandalized as she had been away taking care of her mother in Florida. Fox guest host Brian Kilmeade questioned Boyette on what she found within the home, asking what he would see if he were to come to the location. (RELATED: TikToker Goes Viral For Telling Illegal Immigrants How To Use Squatters’ Rights To Steal Americans’ Homes)

“You would see a bunch of needles, you would see crack pipes in my oven and in the bathroom,” Boyette stated. “You would see little used drug packets on the floor and all around, dust residue of some kind. You would probably be bowled over by the smell because it smells like a dumpster in there. There is rotten food in all the rooms.”

“I understand they took your stuff and had a yard sale. So they made money while stealing your stuff?” Kilmeade questioned.

“Yes they did! They actually – we’re giving this to the police – where after they got the eviction notice, they actually went on Offer Up and Five Mile and sold my dining room table, my entertainment center. I couldn’t figure out how they got rid of all my dishes and silverware – they did that in a yard sale,” Boyette stated.

Kilmeade pressed Boyette on why someone would try this on her home as Texas tends to be a strict state, to which Boyette said she believed it’s because it is a civil matter.

“I think it’s that the police don’t want to get involved in a civil matter. Because this person is saying, ‘No, I’m supposed to be here’ and I’m saying, ‘They don’t.’ Their thing is well the judge is going to have to determine that and then you just get pushed off to go to court. When I went to court, the judge even said, because this person didn’t show up, ‘Well, I’m going to extend their appeal process because it’s the holiday. And I don’t want anybody to be homeless over Christmas.’ And was like, ‘Other than me? Because I’m homeless over Christmas,'” Boyette stated.

Boyette said the damages done to her house could cost her “anywhere between $170,000 to $200,000” to fix, warning viewers to take certain steps such as putting up cameras and trespassing signs, and to go through the Squatter Squad versus the eviction process if they were to find themselves in the same position.

Prior to leaving her Dallas-area home, Boyette hired workers to renovate her house, however, one of the painters later broke in and left the home destroyed, according to the New York Post. Boyette battled for her home in the court for six months before being able to get her property back from the squatter, the outlet reported.