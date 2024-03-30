Former Rugby Star Signs With NFL Champions

A former rugby star who attracted interest from several National Football League teams has landed a spot with the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the BBC reported.

Louis Rees-Zammit, 23, a rugby standout from Wales, also garnered interest from the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos, according to the BBC.

Rees-Zammit decided to leave Welsh rugby 10 weeks ago on the eve of the 2024 Six Nations tournament to take part in the NFL’s international player pathway (IPP), BBC reported. (RELATED: Non-Binary Rugby Star Dubbed ‘Hardest Hitter’ On Men’s Team Accused Of Injuring Multiple Women: REPORT)

IPP players are not guaranteed any length of contract, but the Chiefs showed their confidence in Rees-Zammit by signing him to a three-year contract and adding a guaranteed salary and signing bonus, according to the outlet.

Rees-Zammit, one of 16 players to take part in the 2024 IPP, will potentially play as both wide receiver and running back for the Chiefs, though he still needs to earn a spot on the regular-season roster, BBC reported.

The ex-rugby star showed off his talents at the University of South Florida’s Pro Day earlier in March and although he did not have extremely high results in all metrics, he kept up a pace comparable to that of NFL wide receivers, according to BBC.

However, Rees-Zammit’s best chance of making the team may be as a kick returner, according to the BBC.

Given his size, strength, and speed, Rees-Zammit has said that he “would love” to be special teams kick returner, the BBC reported.

If Rees-Zammit doesn’t make the Chief’s final 53-man active roster, he will likely be relegated to Kansas City’s practice squad for his first season, the outlet reported.