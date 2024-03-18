Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Blames Lack Of Fathers, Not Guns, For ‘Degenerate Violence’ Plaguing America

Kansas City Chiefs kicker and three-time Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker made a powerful statement on gun violence and the lack of strong fathers in America during a Friday interview with EWTN’s Montse Alvarado.

Alvarado asked Butker about the tragic shooting that occurred during the Chiefs’ Feb. 14 Super Bowl parade.

“I know gun violence was a big discussion but at the end of the day, this is degenerate violence, and it should not be occurring,” Butker replied. “I think we need strong fathers in the home. I think we need men that are leading, that are setting good examples, that are teaching the young men in our society that violence is not the way to handle our disputes,” the kicker continued. (RELATED: Travis Kelce Slammed For Reportedly Partying After Super Bowl Parade Shooting)

“Unfortunately many many children were injured, a beautiful young lady was killed over someone getting offended and turning to violence to handle that dispute. It’s so sad. I don’t think guns are the issue. I think we need fathers in the home that are being great examples for our youth,” Butker stated.

22 people were injured and one victim, Lisa Lopez-Galvin, was killed when a pair of Missouri residents allegedly opened fire after a “verbal altercation,” according to NBC News. Jackson City Prosecutors reportedly charged Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of Raytown with second-degree murder.

Butker also revealed to Alvarado that Lopez-Galvin was to be laid to rest in a Butker jersey that the kicker gave to the family. Lopez-Galvin was wearing a Butker jersey when she was shot and killed in February.