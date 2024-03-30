Robbers Allegedly Steal $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry After Breaching New Jersey Store Wall

Thieves allegedly stole about $1 million in jewelry from a New Jersey store Thursday, the New York Post reported.

A daring heist in New Jersey resulted in the theft of $1 million worth of jewelry from Venzio Jewelers, according to the New York Post. The theft occurred between 8 p.m. Wednesday and the following morning, but it was only reported at 10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities are still searching for leads, as the suspects remain at large.

The police report reveals the criminals planned their break-in at Venzio Jewelers, the outlet reported. They entered the store’s back office by cutting through a wall from an adjacent empty space. To remain undetected, they cut the store’s phone and alarm lines. They then used a blowtorch to open the safe and stole the jewelry. The method the thieves used to enter the mall, which closes at 9 p.m., remains unclear, the outlet stated. (RELATED: ‘Four Pretty Brave Suspects’ Allegedly Stole $30,000 Worth Of Jewelry Right In Front Of Security Camera)

As of Friday night, Toms River Police Chief Mitchell Little stated there were no major updates in the investigation, the outlet reported. Toms River Police are urging individuals with any details about the crime to get in touch with Detective Michael Macdonald at 732-349-0150, extension 1366, or Detective Jennifer Grob at the same number, extension 1319, according to Brooklyn News 12.

The Daily Caller reached out to Venzio Jewelers for comment but has not heard back.