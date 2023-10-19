Man Posed As Mannequin To Pull Off Jewelry Heist, Cops Say

Warsaw Police arrested a Polish man after he allegedly posed as a mannequin to perform a string of robberies, according to a police report.

A man posed as a mannequin in a Warsaw shopping centre, waited until it closed, and then stole jewellery and clothes while also stopping to eat food at a restaurant https://t.co/pfT7fjCi1Z — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) October 18, 2023

The unnamed 22-year-old reportedly waited motionless at the front of store windows, alongside other mannequins, until the store closed before he would steal jewelry and other items, a statement from Warsaw’s Śródmieście district police claimed. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Went Woke, Went Broke And Now Wants To Bring Back ‘Sexiness’)

“With a bag in his hand, he stood still in front of a shop window, pretending to be a display mannequin,” the statement claimed. “When he felt safe, he went ‘hunting’ and robbed the island of jewelry,” police said.

The jewelry heist wasn’t even his first foray into robbery through the art of stillness. Police also reported he used the same technique to have his fill at a restaurant.

“After the shopping center closed, he went to one of the bars and ate his fill,” police said. “A moment later, he took advantage of the opportunity and slipped under the steel curtain to a designer clothing store to exchange his clothes for new ones. On the way, he ‘stopped’ at a familiar bar once again to eat another meal.”

But the unnamed criminal mastermind’s luck eventually ran out after mall security spotted him and detained him for the police. Police from Warsaw‘s Department for Combating Property Crime charged him with burglary and theft and, at the request of the prosecutor’s office, have placed him under a three month detention. He faces up to 10 years in prison under the penal code, the police statement claimed.