MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Tosses Script On Air, Appears Fed Up Over Trump Criticizing Judge’s Daughter

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was seen tossing her script on air as she appeared fed up over former President Donald Trump criticizing Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter.

Wallace appeared on her show “Deadline: White House” Friday evening to discuss the recent gag order placed on Trump by Merchan who is overseeing Trump’s New York hush money case. Wallace stated that Trump had not hesitated to “target judges and their children” as she introduced her panel, before she could be seen tossing her script in the air calling for something “different” to be done in response to Trump’s actions. (RELATED: Leo Terrell Slams Judge’s ‘Vague’ Gag Order ‘Limiting Trump’s Right’ To Speak)

“The threat to the rule of law posed by an ex-president who does not hesitate to target judges and their children is where we start today with some of our favorite reporters and friends,” Wallace stated. “So, you know, it’s time to do something different. Like we’re not going to have this conversation again. I have come on the air with breaking news about requests for gag orders because of threats for judges and their kids more times than I can count today before I got ready.”

“Donald Trump broke the rule of law and we should cover a broken judiciary in this country. Donald Trump managed to delay every federal, criminal trial based on facts that he barely denies. Donald Trump managed to enlist the Supreme Court in a delayed process, the highest court in the land. Donald Trump brazenly and repeatedly attacks not just judges … Judges don’t have secret service protecting them.”

Merchan placed a limited gag order over Trump on March 26 to prohibit the former president from making comments about potential witnesses in his case, along with jurors, lawyers, court staff and their families, according to ABC News. The order notably allowed Trump to continue to make comments about Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, to which the former president then took to Truth Social to call out the two.

The former president called out Merchan’s daughter in two posts claiming that she had made comments about the case to the judge.

“So, let me get this straight, the Judge’s daughter is allowed to post pictures of her “dream” of putting me in jail, the Manhattan D.A. is able to say whatever lies about me he wants, the Judge can violate our Laws and Constitution at every turn, but I am not allowed to talk about the attacks against me, and the Lunatics trying to destroy my life, and prevent me from winning the 2024 Presidential Election, which I am dominating?” Trump questioned.

Following Trump’s comments, lawyers for the Manhattan district attorney requested in a letter to Merchan that he clarify the gag order and “direct that [the] defendant immediately desist from attacks on family members,” ABC News reported.